Zimbabwe: Maswanhise's Brace Helps Motherwell Reach Scottish League Cup Round of 16

23 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Warriors forward Tawanda Maswanhise scored a brace on Tuesday evening, helping his side register a 3-0 win over Greenock Morton in the Scottish League Cup.

The victory saw Motherwell progress to the round of 16 of the knockout tournament, which started early this month.

Tuesday's brace marked Maswanhise's third goal this season after he scored his first last week.

It came late to cushion his side's one-nil lead thanks to Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, who had opened the match scoring account.

The Zimbabwean international scored his first goal in the 83rd minute, before completing his brace ten minutes later in the 93rd minute.

Motherwell's next assignment will be in the round of 16 against Hertha on Friday.

