Tunisia: International Legitimacy Is Collapsing Day By Day Due to Genocide Committed in Palestine, Says President Saied

Tunis — President of the Republic Kais Saied on Tuesday received Senior Adviser to the US President for Arab, Middle Eastern and African Affairs Massad Boulos.

In addition to the massacres committed against the Palestinian people, the meeting addressed a number of other issues, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic, including terrorism in all its forms, and the situation in the Arab region in particular, with the President of the Republic emphasising that issues within each Arab country must be resolved by their peoples without any foreign interference under any pretext whatsoever.

President Saied also pointed out that Tunisia has chosen to expand its strategic partnerships in a way that serves the interests of its people and fulfils their demands and expectations.

According to a video released of the meeting, the president showed the US adviser "shocking" images of Palestinian infants and children dying from famine and thirst in Gaza, saying: "These are images that reveal the brutality of the war being waged by the oppressive occupation forces to annihilate the Palestinian people -- a war aimed at making Palestinians internalise defeat, but free nations will never accept defeat."

He stressed the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, as stipulated in the Treaty of Versailles, affirming that the crimes committed by the Zionist entity are "completely unacceptable and constitute crimes against humanity."

He added that international legitimacy is collapsing day by day and has lost all meaning in the face of the tragedies endured by Palestinians in Gaza, in addition to the daily bombardments.

He further stated: "The time has come for all of humanity to awaken and put an end to these crimes committed in Palestine. Bold decisions must be made for the benefit of the Palestinian people, who are the rightful owners of all the Palestinian land ; in Gaza, the West Bank, the settlements, and all of Palestine, so that the Palestinian State may be established with Al-Quds as its capital."