Somalia: Somali Forces, Local Militias Prepare Major Offensive Against Al-Shabaab

23 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Beledweyne — Somali National Army forces, backed by local clan militias known as Macwiisley, are reportedly organizing a major offensive against Al-Shabaab positions in the Middle Shabelle region.

Colonel Aadan Jeelle Ali, commander of the 23rd Brigade, addressed troops and Macwiisley fighters, urging them to prepare for a coordinated assault aimed at liberating areas under Al-Shabaab control.

"This operation is crucial to restoring security and stability in the region," Colonel Ali said, emphasizing the need for unity between government forces and local militias to confront the insurgents.

The planned offensive follows ongoing joint operations by Somali forces and Macwiisley militias over recent months, targeting Al-Shabaab strongholds.

Intelligence gathering efforts have also intensified to ensure the operation minimizes casualties and disrupts militant networks effectively.

Local residents have expressed strong support for the upcoming offensive, calling for collective action to end years of insurgent control and bring peace to the region.

The campaign marks a significant step toward reclaiming territory and restoring government authority in the Middle Shabelle region, which shares a border with the capital.

