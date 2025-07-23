East Africa: U.S. Secretary of State, Ethiopia's PM Discuss Stability and Reform Across Horn of Africa

Washington — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to discuss shared priorities for peace, stability, and economic development in Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa, the State Department said Wednesday.

During the call, Secretary Rubio stressed the importance of sustained dialogue and regional cooperation to promote long-term stability in the region.

He also commended Ethiopia's ongoing economic reforms, describing them as a key opportunity to strengthen U.S.-Ethiopia trade relations and attract greater American investment.

"The Secretary emphasized that continued reform efforts could pave the way for increased U.S. private sector engagement and broader economic ties," a State Department readout said.

The conversation comes amid ongoing regional tensions and security concerns across the Horn of Africa, where Washington has sought to play a stabilizing role through diplomacy and development partnerships.

Secretary Rubio also reaffirmed the United States' commitment to working with Ethiopia and other partners in the region to advance inclusive growth, democratic governance, and conflict resolution.