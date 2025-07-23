Somalia: Al-Shabaab Executes Two Men, Detains Others in Hiiraan Over Defiance of Orders

23 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Beledweyne — In areas of the Hiiraan region under Al-Shabaab control, reports say the militant group has killed two men between Tardho and Moqokori towns.

One of the men was reportedly shot dead, while the other was reportedly beheaded.

Several others have been detained by Al-Shabaab, accused of defying the group's orders.

The two men killed were members of the Macwisley, a local militia group allied with the Somali government in the war against Al-Shabaab.

Sources further report that Al-Shabaab has held meetings with traditional elders, discussing the return of displaced people to their homes and urging them to pay Zakat.

In recent weeks, Al-Shabaab has been intensifying its collection of funds in parts of the country, as the group faces military offensive from Somali army and their allied forces.

