Ghana: Chieftaincy Clash Sparks Fears in Ada Foah

Residents of Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region say they are living in constant fear following a violent chieftaincy clash that erupted on Sunday, leading to multiple injuries and widespread panic.

The incident marked yet another episode in the long-standing dispute between rival factions of the Tettey-Ga royal family since the death of Nene Nanor Kokotey Tettey-Ga IV in 2018.

The latest confrontation reportedly turned violent when gunmen, accompanied by individuals wielding clubs, attacked some residents on Sunday just after the final funeral rites of Nene Nanor Kokotey Tettey-Ga IV on Saturday.

Among the victims was Ernest Ntow, a 29-year-old employee of Aqua Safari Resort, who sustained a gunshot wound to the palm while returning home from church at approximately 12:30 p.m. Two other young men also suffered varying degrees of injury during the attack. The violent nature of the clash compelled several terrified residents to flee their homes in search of safety.

According to the victims' and eyewitnesses' accounts, the unknown attackers appeared to be led by a well-known opinion leader in the area. One victim said he was simply heading to the beach when the group descended on him, while another was on his way home.

The ripple effects of the conflict are also being felt in the town's business centres. Local entrepreneurs say the insecurity has significantly disrupted their operations, particularly during the evenings.

Three local business owners -- Madam Abla Downtown, a

canteen operator; Madam Naadey Neequay, who runs a provisions shop; and Mr Argentina, a tailor -- expressed their frustrations to The Ghanaian Times, revealing that they have been forced to close earlier than usual due to fears of reprisal attacks, leading to a significant drop in income.

"The atmosphere is tense. Customers are scared to come out in the evenings, and we are also afraid to keep our businesses open after dark," Madam Abla lamented.

Community leaders are calling on the authorities to take urgent steps to de-escalate tensions in the town.

Nomo Teye Sappor, Youth Leader of Ada Foah, has appealed to the government and security agencies to either strengthen the security presence in the area or consider imposing a moratorium on public appearances by both rival chiefs during this year's Ada Asafotufiami Festival -- a traditional celebration marked chiefly by the firing of musketry to commemorate historic war victories.

"We fear that allowing both factions to participate in the festival in their capacities as chiefs could reignite further violence," Teye Sappor warned.

In response, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ada East, Kenneth Kabu Kanor, acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and stated he has instructed the local police command to compile a detailed report on the incident for submission to the District Security Council (DISEC), where a formal decision will be taken once the report is reviewed.

The residents of Ada Foah, while hopeful for peace, remain on edge as they await decisive action from the authorities to restore calm and prevent further attacks.