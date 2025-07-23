Egypt: President El-Sisi's Speech On Anniversary of July 23, 1952 Revolution

document

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi delivered a speech on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the glorious July 23, 1952 Revolution.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that the President's speech reviewed the honorable journey of the great people of Egypt and the successes and progress Egyptians have achieved since the beginning of this inspiring revolution 73 years ago.

The speech also emphasized that since the establishment of the New Republic in 2014, Egypt has consistently strived to build a modern state that fulfills its people's aspirations and continue the path of achievements with ambitious vision, firm steps, utmost determination, and perseverance.

Following is the text of the President's speech:

"In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful"

The Great People of Egypt,

On this day, 73 years ago, Egyptians inscribed a bright page in their country's history when the spark of the July 1952 Revolution ignited. It marked a turning point in the nation's path, ending the era of abhorrent occupation, consolidating the values of dignity, pride, and independence, and lighting the torches of liberation in Third World countries and our Arab region. The Egyptian Revolution became a source of inspiration for freedom from colonialism and for the independence of national decision-making.

As we commemorate the revolution today, we recall a comprehensive national experience, delving deep into its lessons. We draw from its successes and setbacks what illuminates our path to the New Republic - a Republic that began in 2014, built upon firm foundations, and guided by an ambitious vision and steady steps towards establishing a modern state that embraces scientific principles to fulfill its aspirations and trusts in Allah the Almighty's guidance to realize its goals.

Brothers and Sisters,

Over the recent years, the Egyptian state has been proactive in shaping the present and forging the future. We modernized our valiant Armed Forces, making it an impregnable shield and a decisive sword. We defeated terrorism, cleansing the land of Kinanah (Egypt) from its grip. We witnessed a comprehensive urban renaissance: slums were removed, housing was built, smart cities were constructed, and infrastructure made unprecedented qualitative leaps. The Decent Life "Haya Karima" project was launched, allowing nearly 60 million citizens to live in a civilized environment, among many other remarkable achievements across the nation.

I reaffirm on this occasion that Egypt, which refused to let its people live in slums and dangerous areas, will not abandon any citizen eligible for housing to the anxiety of an uncertain future.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Egypt has achieved numerous accomplishments in a time when other nations collapsed, entities disintegrated, and tribulations multiplied. Yet, Egypt - by the grace of Allah the Almighty and through the awareness and understanding of Egyptians - has remained a beacon of security and stability, a guaranteed humanitarian haven. Approximately ten million people from many countries sought refuge here, and Egypt presented to the world a unique model of humanity and responsibility.

Despite the ongoing pressures, Egypt has never abandoned its national or humanitarian responsibilities. By the grace of Allah, and by the unwavering will and awareness of our great people, we have been able to stand firm and endure hardships. We have preserved our nation and its stability, embarking on a path of construction in a powerful national epic, with determination and hands that know no defeat.

Honorable Sons and Daughters of Egypt,

Egypt will always remain invincible with its cohesive internal front, defiant against conspiracies and seditions, and fully aware of everything plotted around it. I have firm conviction that this nation, by the will of Allah the Almighty and with the strength and patience of its people, is capable of overcoming challenges and surmounting difficulties, no matter their forms or sources.

In conclusion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the glorious leaders of the July Revolution, to Egypt's proud army, its valiant police force, and to every Egyptian hand that builds and develops the nation, preserving and nurturing its national institutions.

Always and forever:

Long live Egypt, Long live Egypt, Long live Egypt..

May Allah's peace, mercy and blessings be upon you.

Presidency