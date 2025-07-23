Egypt: Spokesman - Gem's Inauguration Date to Be Announced Soon

Spokesman for the Cabinet Mohamed el-Homsani affirmed on Wednesday July 23, 2025 the government's full readiness to host the inauguration ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), denying the existence of any obstacles delaying the official announcement of the event's date.

In a phone interview with the Extra News channel, Homsani said that a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli on Tuesday July 22,2025 reviewed the latest developments in the ongoing coordination among relevant authorities to finalize the date of the inauguration ceremony.

The Cabinet Spokesperson added that the official announcement will be made soon, following the presentation of all proposals from the relevant entities to President Abdel Fattah El- Sisi for his approval.

He confirmed that the vast majority of preparations for the event have already been completed, noting that the meeting primarily focused on remaining logistical matters, such as issuing invitations in accordance with the new date and ensuring readiness to receive official delegations.

Homsani explained that the primary reason for postponing the GEM's inauguration, originally scheduled for July 3, was recent regional developments and precautionary considerations regarding their potential impact on the level of international participation.

Earlier, Madbouli affirmed that Egypt is preparing to deliver a world-class, exceptional event for the museum's inauguration, with broad international participation reflecting the historic significance of the occasion.