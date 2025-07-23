Egypt: Foreign Ministry Greets President El - Sisi, Egyptians On July 23 Revolution Anniversary

23 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates greeted on Wednesday July 23rd, 2025 President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and the Egyptians on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the glorious July 23 Revolution.

In a statement, the ministry expressed profound pride in this historic national occasion, describing it as a pivotal milestone in Egypt's modern history.

The revolution, it noted, reshaped the nation's identity and laid the foundation for a state rooted in the values of dignity, justice, and national independence.

To mark the occasion, Egyptian embassies and consulates around the world organized a series of commemorative events and activities.

