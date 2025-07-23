Egypt, Iata Discuss Boosting Airport Competitiveness, Passenger Services

23 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh El Hefny held talks with Kamil Al Awadhi, Regional Vice President Africa & Middle East at International Air Transport Association (IATA) for the Middle East and North Africa, to explore ways to deepen cooperation with global aviation organizations and to keep pace with regional and international developments in the sector.

The meeting reviewed recent developments in civil aviation, with both sides stressing the importance of enhancing the competitiveness of Egyptian airports and improving infrastructure to align with global standards.

Discussions also covered support for training programmes, improving information exchange mechanisms among international airlines, and leveraging IATA's expertise to raise the quality of services offered to passengers ultimately enhancing the travel experience in line with the fast-evolving nature of the aviation industry.

