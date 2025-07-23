Egypt: Travel&tour World Praises Remarkable Progress in Egypt's Tourism Sector

23 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The global tourism and travel website "Travel and Tour World" lauded the remarkable progress witnessed by the tourism sector in Egypt, noting that it has become one of the most attractive tourist destinations for travelers.

This is due to the Egyptian government's commitment to continuing its focus on improving safety, accessibility, and visitor services, along with the country's historical landmarks, stunning natural landscapes, and rich cultural heritage. These efforts are expected to contribute to maintaining Egypt's position at the forefront of global tourism.

