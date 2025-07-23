Nigeria: Why We Rejected Gov. Adeleke's Defection Move - Osun APC

Osogbo — Osun electorates'll determine 2026 outcome, not rigging - PDP

Following the decision of Governor Ademola Adeleke to remain in the PDP after several weeks of speculation about defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC, the party has disclosed that it rejected the Governor's move as his administration's poor performance has made him a liability.

The party added that the PDP has become a leprous house deserted by bigwigs with good intentions to serve the public.

However, the PDP, in a reaction, said the party is a solid platform that enjoys the support of the people in the state.

The APC, in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, on Wednesday, the party Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, said moving from one political party to another is not a big deal but the party rejected Adeleke because of his many baggage which makes him a liability to the party.

"Governor Ademola Adeleke was rejected because he was quickly identified as a Trojan horse, a big baggage and liability that would hurt the integrity of the APC.

"We state first of all that the highly informed Osun State public, who are aware that it was the fear of the impending 2026 election defeat that motivated the governor to desperately seek in our party an asylum for his political survival in 2026, are excited about the measured treatment meted to the Osun State governor and his desperate party men.

"It is no longer news that the Osun PDP has become a leprous house deserted by decent politicians with intention to serve the people.

"From 2023 when the party began to morally emaciate and became a war loot of the Adeleke dynasty, bright minds and people with good names to protect, who could not tolerate the deceit, shenanigans and high-levelled corruption and brigandage the Adeleke government represents, daily troop out from the tattered umbrella into our party, thus leaving the PDP with carcasses and political dregs with no structure and hope to retain power in future elections.

"Therefore, the self-adulation of the PDP caucus that it remains the most popular party in Osun State is merely self-consolatory as the claim could not be substantiated with facts", he said.

However, the PDP, in a statement issued by its Chairman, Sunday Bisi, said that though it does not intend to join issues with the opposition, but stated that the party is the most popular in the state, adding that the people of the state would determine the next governor of the State.

"Our party is focused on the people and is not seeking to import fake voters and rig the 2026 elections as being plotted by the opposition.

"Our position on the 2026 and 2027 race remains sacrosanct even as it noted that Osun people have the records of performance of all parties and will make their choice.

"We won't join issues with the opposition. We have no plan to rig the 2026 election. We are sure Osun people will vote for PDP and stand by their votes next year. Our records of good performance speak for us.

"Osun PDP remains solid. We affirm that Governor Adeleke will win Osun votes resoundingly in 2026. Through the support of the Osun PDP, President Tinubu will also win the Osun election," he asserted.