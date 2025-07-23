Tanzania: Ten Days to Go - Tanzania Ready to Make CHAN History - Coach Suleiman

Tanzania will be in the spotlight this August as co-hosts of the biggest-ever TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN), alongside neighbours Kenya and Uganda.

The East African nation sees this tournament not just as a celebration of African football but as a springboard for transforming its domestic game.

With ten days to go, Taifa Stars CHAN head coach Hemed 'Morocco' Suleiman is preparing his team to compete in front of their home crowd.

For the experienced tactician, CHAN represents far more than a competition -- it is a proving ground for home-based players and a litmus test for Tanzania's football progress.

In this exclusive interview with CAFOnline.com, the coach talks about the significance of hosting CHAN, his expectations for the tournament, the strength of his squad, and his long-term vision for Tanzanian football.

Q&A with Coach Hemed 'Morocco' Suleiman

Q: Coach Hemed, what does it mean for Tanzania to co-host the biggest-ever CHAN tournament?

Hosting CHAN alongside Kenya and Uganda is a historic moment for Tanzanian football. It's a powerful platform to showcase our local talent to a continental and global audience. The visibility this brings to the efforts being made domestically -- especially by clubs like Simba, Yanga, and Azam -- is massive. This tournament has already driven investment in infrastructure and development programs, which will have lasting benefits. It inspires our young players and gives them something tangible to dream about. More than a tournament, CHAN is a catalyst for long-term growth -- improving facilities, increasing media attention, and raising public interest. It also gives our coaches and support staff valuable experience. Hosting reflects confidence in Tanzania's footballing project, and we take that responsibility seriously.

Q: Your group features emerging teams like Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Central African Republic and Madagascar. How do you rate your opponents?

We have great respect for all the teams in our group, including the Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Central African Republic and Madagascar. These are sides full of talented players and good tactical organization. In modern football, there's no such thing as an easy game, especially in CHAN where surprises are common. We've studied their recent performances and know they bring energy and elegance to their play. Our focus is on preparing thoroughly and treating every opponent with equal seriousness. Each match will demand full concentration and discipline. While we trust in our abilities, we know nothing will come easy. It's a competitive group and we're preparing accordingly. Consistency and focus will be key.

Q: What is your main objective at this CHAN -- short-term success or long-term development?

Our primary objective is to be competitive and progress as far as possible in this tournament. But equally important is building a strong foundation for the future. CHAN is unique in that it highlights domestic-based players and helps us assess talent for long-term inclusion in the national team. We are balancing the pursuit of results with strategic development. Players from clubs like Simba and Yanga have already shown they can compete at the highest level in CAF competitions. CHAN is their chance to prove themselves for the national team. Reaching the knockout stage would be a great achievement, but identifying players who can become regular Taifa Stars is just as valuable.

Q: How prepared are your players physically and mentally for the competition?

Our players have come through a long and demanding domestic season. The Tanzanian Premier League is highly competitive, and our clubs' participation in CAF tournaments has built a strong base of fitness and toughness. Right now, it's about maintaining that level and ensuring freshness heading into the tournament. Mentally, Tanzanian players are known for their resilience and focus. That spirit is present in this squad. We've had to manage tight schedules, travel demands, and expectations, and that's prepared us for this CHAN. We've also implemented support systems for mental recovery. This is a team built on character and belief -- and those will be our biggest strengths.

Q: Which areas of your squad do you feel are the strongest going into CHAN?

I believe we have a balanced squad, but our defensive organization stands out. We have an experienced and solid backline that understands the demands of high-level competition. In midfield, there's a good mix of energy, vision, and discipline, allowing us to control the tempo. Our attack is still developing its chemistry, but we've seen promising moments. Leadership within the group is also a major asset -- several players bring maturity and professionalism. Of course, football is dynamic and strengths on paper must be proven on the pitch. We've worked hard on transitions and set pieces, but ultimately, our collective spirit is our greatest strength.

Q: How has hosting helped improve your infrastructure and preparation time?

Hosting has accelerated improvements in infrastructure and logistics. We've had access to better training pitches, upgraded stadiums, and enhanced medical and fitness equipment. Local authorities and the federation have supported us with travel, accommodation, and dietary planning. Early coordination with clubs ensured player availability, and we've had more time to build team cohesion and implement tactical plans. This level of preparation sets a new standard and reflects our serious intent. Success begins with proper planning, and we believe we're on the right track.

Q: What's your assessment of the talent coming from the Tanzanian Premier League?

The Tanzanian Premier League continues to produce exciting talent, and the standard has improved significantly. Clubs like Simba, Yanga, and Azam are setting benchmarks in training, professionalism, and tactical quality. That directly benefits the national team, especially in a tournament like CHAN, which is reserved for local players. We're seeing more young players with strong technical and physical attributes, and some are already attracting interest abroad. Our scouting teams follow the league closely, and we're impressed by the hunger and discipline of several emerging stars. There's still room for improvement in youth development and coaching education, but the direction is very positive.

Q: How have fans in Dar es Salaam responded to Tanzania co-hosting CHAN?

The response from fans in Dar es Salaam has been overwhelmingly positive and deeply personal. There's a strong sense of pride in hosting a tournament of this stature. The city has embraced the event with enthusiasm, and interest in our training sessions is growing. The support from clubs like Simba and Yanga, even putting aside their rivalry to back the national team, has been special. You can feel the buzz -- people are talking about football everywhere. And of course, we're not forgetting Zanzibar. Many players in this team come from Zanzibar, and we want to make both Mainland and Zanzibar proud.

Q: Do you believe Tanzania can better its past CHAN performances?

Absolutely. We believe this is our best chance yet. Tanzania has qualified for CHAN three times -- in 2009, 2011, and 2020 -- but we've never progressed beyond the group stage. Each tournament has taught us valuable lessons. This time, as hosts, we benefit from home support and better preparation. Our top clubs Yanga and Simba are regularly competing in continental competitions, and this squad is more experienced, organized, and mentally tough than before. We're not taking anything for granted, but we believe this team has the quality to make history. Our aim is to go further than ever and make the nation proud.

Q: What is your long-term vision for this group of local-based players post-CHAN?

Our long-term vision is to give these players a platform to attract international opportunities and begin shaping a competitive squad for AFCON 2027, which we're also proud to host. CHAN is a valuable window for local players to perform in front of scouts, and we fully expect some to gain interest from clubs abroad. That kind of exposure is vital for their careers and for the international reputation of Tanzanian football. At the same time, CHAN is part of our broader plan. Players who perform well here will form the backbone of our future team. We're focused on consistency, professionalism, and building a squad that will be ready to compete when AFCON 2027 comes to Tanzania.