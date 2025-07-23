Algeria: Bougherra Names Algeria's Final CHAN Squad Amid Big-Name Inclusion

Algeria coach Madjid Bougherra has finalised his 26-man squad for the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) and key inclusions have boosted the Local Fennecs' push for continental glory.

With CHAN 2024 set to kick off on 2 August in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, Bougherra trimmed his preliminary list of 28 to 26 players, including some of the country's key players Aymen Mahious in the final squad.

Mahious joins a strong attacking line-up that also features Meziane, Mechid, and young talents Akhrib and Kohili.

In midfield, the presence of experienced players like Benkhemassa and Draoui offers tactical versatility, while the defence boasts a familiar spine from top clubs such as USM Algiers and MC Algiers.

The squad released by Algeria coach is seen as extremely strong even though it excludes midfielder Abderaouf Benguit and striker Redouane Berkane--two players seen as potential starters.

Benguit, of CR Belouizdad, is believed to have missed out due to injury, while Berkane, who impressed with 10 domestic goals last season, is in advanced talks to join Belgian top-flight club Zulte Waregem, making him ineligible for the local-only tournament.

Bougherra's final squad reflects a balance of domestic experience and rising talent, but the loss of Berkane, in particular, limits attacking options.

The JS Kabylie forward was tipped to be a breakout star of the tournament before his impending European move ruled him out.

The Desert Foxes A', runners-up in the last edition hosted on home soil, will now aim to go one better. Algeria have been drawn in a competitive Group C alongside South Africa, Uganda, Guinea, and Niger.

Algeria begin their CHAN campaign against Uganda and are determined to shed the runner-up tag this time.

Algeria Final Squad for CHAN 2024:

Goalkeepers:

Zakaria Bouhalfaya (CS Constantine)

Tarek Bousseder (ES Sétif)

Abderrahmane Medjadel (ASO Chlef)

Defenders:

Saadi Radouani (USM Algiers)

Adam Alilet (USM Algiers)

Ilyes Cheti (USM Algiers)

Réda Hlaimia (MC Algiers)

Ayoub Ghezala (MC Algiers)

Abderrahmane Bekkour (CR Belouizdad)

Naoufel Khacef (CR Belouizdad)

Fares Nechat Djabri (JS Kabylie)

Achref Abada (ASO Chlef)

Midfielders:

Akram Bouras (MC Algiers)

Mohamed Benkhemassa (MC Algiers)

Zakaria Draoui (MC Algiers)

Bilal Boukerchaoui (CR Belouizdad)

Messala Merbah (CS Constantine)

Mehdi Boudjemaa (JS Kabylie)

Forwards:

Abderrahmane Meziane (CR Belouizdad)

Aymen Mahious (CR Belouizdad)

Mehdi Merghem (USM Algiers)

Diaa Eddine Mechid (USM Algiers)

Abdenour Belhocini (CS Constantine)

Soufiane Bayazid (MC Algiers)

Lahlou Akhrib (JS Kabylie)

Ben Ahmed Kohili (Paradou AC)