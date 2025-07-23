Uganda/Tanzania: Disciplined Tanzania Edge Uganda in CHAN Warm-Up Opener

Hosts Tanzania showcased strong early form and defensive resilience as they edged out Uganda 1-0 in the opening match of the CECAFA Pre-CHAN Tournament 2025 on Tuesday in Karatu.

Playing at the Black Rhino Academy Stadium in Arusha, the Taifa Stars struck early through Iddi Suleimani, who punished a lapse in Uganda's defence with a composed finish past goalkeeper Joel Mtakubwa in the 14th minute.

The goal proved decisive in a match that underlined Tanzania's tactical organisation ahead of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024.

Uganda, who struggled to find their rhythm in the opening half, created few clear chances despite the efforts of forwards Yunus Sentamu and captain Allan Okello.

They managed only one off-target effort before halftime.

Tanzania's midfield duo of Feisal Salum and Mudathiri Yahya controlled the tempo in the second half, shutting down Uganda's attacking transitions and preserving their narrow lead.

Both teams made several changes after the break, but the scoreline remained unchanged.

Taifa Stars head coach Hemed Suleiman Ali welcomed the result but was quick to highlight areas for improvement.

"It is good we won the match, but it also helped us to assess the team well and see the areas where we need to improve," said Ali.

"But we must also try to see that we utilize well the opportunities we create in front of goal."

Uganda coach Morley Byekwaso remained positive despite the loss, emphasizing the learning opportunity the game provided.

"We conceded an early goal because of a mistake, but we also had some weak points that we must strive to improve," he said.

The tournament continues on Thursday with Uganda facing defending CHAN champions Senegal.

Tanzania will wrap up their mini-campaign against Senegal on July 27.

Yusuf Mossi, CECAFA's Competitions Director, lauded the initiative.

"Having this tournament will help the teams have playing time and see where to improve ahead of the CHAN tournament," said Mossi.

"We thank the teams who have made it to the tournament, Tanzania Football Federation and our partners Azam TV for making this happen."