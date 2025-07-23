Nigeria: Another Osun Reps Member Quits PDP

23 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Taofeek Ajilesoro, the member of the House of Representatives representing Ife Federal Constituency in Osun State, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing internal crises and legal battles within the party.

Ajilesoro announced his resignation in a letter dated July 22, 2025, addressed to the PDP chairman of Ilare Ward II in Ife Central Local Government Area.

"Please accept this letter as formal notification of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, effective immediately," the letter read.

"This decision, though difficult, has become necessary due to the persistent internal conflicts, deep-seated divisions, and the pervasive culture of legal disputes that have unfortunately come to characterise the party.

"These factors have made it increasingly challenging for me to reconcile my continued membership with my personal convictions and aspirations for effective governance. I extend my gratitude for the opportunity to have served within the party. I trust you will accept my resignation in the spirit in which it is given."

Ajilesoro is the latest in a string of defections by PDP lawmakers in Osun State.

Before him, Wole Oke, who represents Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, as well as Senators Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East) and Olubiyi Fadeyi (Osun Central), also quit the party.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.