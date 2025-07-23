Nigeria: Another Osun Reps Member Quits PDP

Taofeek Ajilesoro, the member of the House of Representatives representing Ife Federal Constituency in Osun State, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing internal crises and legal battles within the party.

Ajilesoro announced his resignation in a letter dated July 22, 2025, addressed to the PDP chairman of Ilare Ward II in Ife Central Local Government Area.

"Please accept this letter as formal notification of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, effective immediately," the letter read.

"This decision, though difficult, has become necessary due to the persistent internal conflicts, deep-seated divisions, and the pervasive culture of legal disputes that have unfortunately come to characterise the party.

"These factors have made it increasingly challenging for me to reconcile my continued membership with my personal convictions and aspirations for effective governance. I extend my gratitude for the opportunity to have served within the party. I trust you will accept my resignation in the spirit in which it is given."

Ajilesoro is the latest in a string of defections by PDP lawmakers in Osun State.

Before him, Wole Oke, who represents Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, as well as Senators Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East) and Olubiyi Fadeyi (Osun Central), also quit the party.