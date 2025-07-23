Kenya: From One Family to Another - a Legacy Continues As Hemingways Collection Acquires Richard's River Camp in Maasai Mara

Nairobi — Luxury hospitality and travel group, Hemingways Hospitality, has announced the acquisition of Richard's River Camp, a pioneering eighteen bed luxury safari camp in Mara North Conservancy in the Maasai Mara.

This announcement comes following Hemingways' recent acquisition of Heaven Holdings in Kigali- home to The Retreat, Heaven Restaurant, and Fusion, in Rwanda - and signals the Group's ambitious expansion strategy in the region.

A family-owned and run hospitality and travel group, Hemingways was founded in Kenya in 1988 with its first hotel property, Hemingways Watamu, on the Kenyan coast. It has since expanded with the creation of the hospitality brand, Hemingways Collection in 2013, which owns and operates 5-star luxury boutique hotels and camps and which has set the standard for exceptional service and guest experiences in Kenya and most recently Rwanda.

Hemingways Hospitality Group CEO, Ross Evans, says the Group is incredibly honoured to be trusted to continue the legacy of wildlife conservation and community partnership in the Mara ecosystem pioneered by the founders of Richard's River Camp, Richard Roberts and Liz Fusco.

"Richard and Liz have been pioneers of wildlife conservation in the Mara, instrumental in the creation of community conservancies such as Mara North as well as founding partners of vital conservation initiatives such as Mara Elephant Project. Their impact cannot be understated and we greatly appreciate the history and importance of what Richard and Liz have achieved. The Mara is utterly unique and precious and is sadly coming under increasing pressure and challenges. In taking custody of this wonderful camp, we commit to continuing the positive impact on wildlife, biodiversity conservation and sustainable community development" said Mr. Evans.

An existing member of the award winning Naboisho Conservancy, Hemingways is excited to become a tourism partner in the iconic Mara North Conservancy working with the over 1000 Masai community landowners and other tourism operators to continue to preserve over 73,000 acres of pristine wilderness.

Recently named one of the finalists in the Community Upliftment Award category for the African Travel and Tourism Association (ATTA) Awards 2025, Mara North Conservancy was established in 2009 and is one of the largest community and private sector owned conservancies in Kenya, ensuring environmental sustainability coupled with sustainable community development.