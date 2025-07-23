Somalia: 'Real Economic Boost!' - Somali Minister of Labor Launches Project to Empower Poor Families

23 July 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU — The Somali Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs officially launched a new project today aimed at improving the economic conditions of poor families and empowering youth across the country.

The Minister of Labor, Hon. Yusuf Mohamed, inaugurated the project in Mogadishu, describing it as a "concrete step toward reducing poverty" and "opening new pathways for sustainable livelihoods."

As part of the launch ceremony, 360 individuals received work starter kits--tools and equipment designed to help them establish small businesses such as hairdressing, tailoring, and small retail shops. This initiative aims to create sustainable jobs and boost household incomes in communities struggling with poverty.

  • Strengthen economic opportunities for poor families
  • Create sustainable employment through small businesses
  • Improve living standards and promote economic self-reliance
  • Members of the Federal Cabinet
  • The Qatari Ambassador to Somalia
  • Officials from Banadir Regional Administration
  • Chairperson of the Somali National Youth Council

This initiative is a joint effort between:

  • The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs
  • Qatar Charity, an international humanitarian organization

Together, they aim to respond to the urgent needs of Somali communities affected by conflict, drought, and poverty.

This project reflects Somalia's growing commitment to building a self-sufficient society where people don't just wait for aid--they build their futures with their own hands.

"We want our people to be independent and create new lives through opportunity, not dependency," Minister Yusuf stated.

The startup support provided today is more than just tools--it's a message of hope for thousands of families seeking a fresh start. For these 360 beneficiaries, today marks the beginning of new businesses and brighter futures.

Food aid only fills the belly; opportunity feeds the soul--and builds generations.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.