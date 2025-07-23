Somalia: 'Real Economic Boost!' - Somali Minister of Labor Launches Project to Empower Poor Families

MOGADISHU — The Somali Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs officially launched a new project today aimed at improving the economic conditions of poor families and empowering youth across the country.

The Minister of Labor, Hon. Yusuf Mohamed, inaugurated the project in Mogadishu, describing it as a "concrete step toward reducing poverty" and "opening new pathways for sustainable livelihoods."

As part of the launch ceremony, 360 individuals received work starter kits--tools and equipment designed to help them establish small businesses such as hairdressing, tailoring, and small retail shops. This initiative aims to create sustainable jobs and boost household incomes in communities struggling with poverty.

Strengthen economic opportunities for poor families

Create sustainable employment through small businesses

Improve living standards and promote economic self-reliance

Members of the Federal Cabinet

The Qatari Ambassador to Somalia

Officials from Banadir Regional Administration

Chairperson of the Somali National Youth Council

This initiative is a joint effort between:

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs

Qatar Charity, an international humanitarian organization

Together, they aim to respond to the urgent needs of Somali communities affected by conflict, drought, and poverty.

This project reflects Somalia's growing commitment to building a self-sufficient society where people don't just wait for aid--they build their futures with their own hands.

"We want our people to be independent and create new lives through opportunity, not dependency," Minister Yusuf stated.

The startup support provided today is more than just tools--it's a message of hope for thousands of families seeking a fresh start. For these 360 beneficiaries, today marks the beginning of new businesses and brighter futures.

Food aid only fills the belly; opportunity feeds the soul--and builds generations.