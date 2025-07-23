Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Inaugurates Seven New Interlock Roads in Heliwaa District, Lauds Community Partnership

Mogadishu — The Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Dr. Hassan Mohamed Hussein (Muungaab), has officially laid the foundation stone for seven interlock-paved roads in the Suuqa Xoolaha neighborhood of Heliwaa District. In the same ceremony, he inaugurated an equivalent number of roads that were jointly constructed by the district administration, local businesspeople, and the Heliwaa community.

Mayor Muungaab praised the spirit of collaboration that led to the successful completion of these roads, emphasizing their vital role in improving the district's aesthetics, facilitating commerce, and driving local development. He highlighted the importance of community involvement in urban renewal efforts and reiterated his administration's commitment to rehabilitating deteriorated asphalt roads throughout Heliwaa--especially those that have suffered from neglect and damage over the years.

"The residents of Heliwaa have shown what's possible when communities take ownership of their own development," said the mayor. "We call on all Mogadishu citizens to play an active role in the city's progress."

In addition to infrastructure, Mayor Muungaab commended the residents of Heliwaa for their proactive engagement in the ongoing voter registration drive. He noted that this civic participation is a cornerstone of democracy and a fundamental right--empowering citizens both to elect and be elected.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key regional and district officials, including the Banadir Deputy Governor for Security and Politics, Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Diriye (Yabooh), the District Commissioner of Heliwaa, Mr. Mire Salad Dhuxulow, as well as several directors and representatives from various sectors of the community.