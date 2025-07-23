Somalia: 'Referees Wear Whistles, Not Gender Labels' - Somali Ministry of Sports Launches Training for 34 Female Referees

In a groundbreaking move that's blowing the whistle on gender stereotypes in sports, Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports has officially launched an advanced training program for 34 female football referees, signaling a major step forward in gender inclusion within the Somali sports scene.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Dahabo Susow Mohamud, presided over the opening ceremony, emphasizing the government's commitment to empowering women in every arena--including the football pitch.

This training is part of a broader national effort to develop and professionalize female referees, equipping them with the technical skills and knowledge required to officiate matches at national and potentially international levels.

The ceremony was attended by key figures in Somali football, including:

President of the Somali Football Federation (SFF)

Vice Presidents of the Federation

General Secretary of the SFF

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Their presence was a clear sign of institutional backing for this female-focused initiative.

Minister Dahabo urged the trainees to take the opportunity seriously, reminding them that football refereeing is no longer a boys' club.

"A referee is a referee--whether man or woman. What matters is skill, discipline, and integrity. We want Somali women to be seen making fair calls not just in life, but also on the field," she declared passionately.

She also extended heartfelt gratitude to the Somali Football Federation for its continued efforts in advancing sports development across the country.

The training program will cover:

Updated FIFA and CAF regulations

Ethics and professionalism in refereeing

On-field conflict resolution

Mental and physical preparedness

Decision-making under pressure

This initiative is a significant piece of Somalia's larger agenda to raise the bar for sports governance and representation.

Historically, Somalia's sports officiating roles have been male-dominated, but change is gaining momentum. More and more Somali women are stepping into leadership roles within sports--from players to coaches and now, referees. This training isn't just a course--it's a cultural shift in motion.

In Somali football's next chapter, women won't just be on the sidelines--they'll be running the game.