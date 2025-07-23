Ethiopia: Conference Tourism Brings Remarkable Outcomes in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — - The Government Communications Service has announced that Ethiopia's growing focus on conference tourism is yielding remarkable outcomes.

While Ethiopia is renowned as the cradle of humankind and boasts a wealth of natural, historical, and cultural heritage, both tangible and intangible, the contribution of the tourism sector to the national economy had remained minimal in the past, largely due to inadequate promotion of these attractions.

However, following the launch of the national reform agenda, tourism has been prioritized one of the key pillars in the country's Ten-Year Development Plan. As a result, several heritage sites have been restored, and numerous new tourist destinations have been developed.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Government Communications Service State Minister Tesfahun Gobezay highlighted that corridor development and restoration projects in Addis Ababa and various regional cities have created conducive environment for tourism growth.

According to the State Minister, Ethiopia hosted more than 150 regional, continental, and international conferences during the current 2017 Ethiopian year.

Notably, the annual African Union Summit and other high-level forums drew over 20,000 participants, including heads of state, international organization leaders, experts, and other influential figures.

Tesfahun emphasized that conference tourism plays a significant role in stimulating the broader tourism sector and enhancing Ethiopia's global image.

He attributed the sector's success to improved infrastructure, the country's status as the seat of the African Union, and the global reach of Ethiopian Airlines.

The State Minister also pointed to the recently inaugurated Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, the Science Museum, the new Addis International Convention Center, and a growing number of international-standard hotels as major assets making Ethiopia a preferred destination for conference tourism.

The State Minister called on service-providing institutions to deliver high-quality services to ensure visitor satisfaction and uphold Ethiopia's reputation.

Among the upcoming major events are the UN Food Systems Summit, set to begin next week, and the second African Climate Change Conference, scheduled within the current Ethiopian year.