Africa: Afreximbank Secures 1 Billion USD in Investment-Ready Projects

The 32nd Annual Meetings of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) witnessed a flurry of deal signings with four project preparation transactions signed between the Bank and various entities that are expected to unlock investments valued at about 1 billion USD that set to transform key sectors across Africa.

In Kenya, the groundwork has begun for a world-class pharmaceutical plant. In Zimbabwe, Africa's largest hybrid solar project is taking shape. In Nigeria, a new 500 MW power plant is advancing toward bankability and in Malawi, a joint facility with NBS Bank is poised to drive priority sector development.

Each deal underscores a broader commitment to de-risking investment and building infrastructure that powers trade, supports industry, and improves lives, the Bank said in a statement.

These deals reflect Afreximbank's determination to move beyond promises and deliver real, measurable progress, according to information obtained from the bank.

Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade and Export Development for Afreximbank, signed the agreement with the representatives of the respective companies.

African Export-Import Bank is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade.

For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa.