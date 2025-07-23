Zimbabwe Names Squad for Test Series Against New Zealand

22 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Cricket has announced a 16-man squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, scheduled to be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The first Test will take place from 30 July to the 3rd of August, with the second match following from 7th to 11th of the same month.

The Chevrons have made four changes to the squad that played two Test matches against South Africa early this month.

Ben Curran, Sikandar Raza, Roy Kaia and Tanunurwa Makoni will be replacing the quartet of Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Prince Masvaure, Wessly Madhevere and Kundai Matigimu.

Zimbabwe will be led by Craig Ervine as captain, with experienced campaigners Sean Williams and Blessing Muzarabani providing key support in the batting and bowling departments, respectively.

The upcoming series will mark the first Test meeting between Zimbabwe and New Zealand since July-August 2016, when the visitors claimed a 2-0 series win at the same venue in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe squad for test series

Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.

