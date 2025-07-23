Zimbabwe: We Will Survive Relegation - Chaminuka Backs Dynamos' Flops

Dynamos coach Saul Chaminuka has chosen to put on a brave face as the fallen Harare giants continue to sink deeper into crisis.

Mediocrity continues to reign at Dynamos after they failed to secure a win at Wadzanayi Stadium, falling 1-0 to defending Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions Simba Bhora.

The defeat marked their ninth loss of the season, having managed just two wins in 20 matches, laying bare the troubles at the once dominant force of Zimbabwean football.

Consequently, this paints a grim picture for Dynamos, with the reality of relegation becoming increasingly evident.

Chaminuka, who has won just once since taking over in May, remains confident his side will avoid the drop.

"There are still plenty of games to play. If you look at the teams, we are not very far away. Maybe five or six teams are in the 25 [points], what we need is to win twice on the trot and we are out of the relegation zone," said Chaminuka.

Dynamos are currently eight points from safety, having amassed only 15 points, with their abandoned match against FC Platinum yet to be resolved.

The beleaguered giants' situation is further compounded by a poor transfer system, which has seen the club fail to reinforce the squad with quality players.

Such are the low standards at Dynamos that past their prime players, Denver Mukamba and Ocean Mushure, who last played professional football a combined 19 months ago, are now training with the team.

So dire is the situation that defender Shadreck Nyahwa is the club's top scorer this season with just two goals, prompting the administration to trial unknown players from Ghana in a desperate bid to salvage their campaign.

Chaminuka, however, insists his flops can turn things around.

"We are capable of winning the matches. If games are handled well, we will win games. We are going to win games and we are going to survive," said Chaminuka.

Dynamos' next challenge is against another struggling side, Manica Diamonds, on Wednesday at Rufaro Stadium, where they have claimed both of their victories this season.