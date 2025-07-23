Uganda: Kyambogo Training Pitch Completed, Ready for CHAN and Afcon Games

22 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

The State Minister for Education and Sports, Peter Ogwang, has confirmed the completion of the Kyambogo training pitch.

Ogwang made the announcement on Monday, stating that the facility is now fully prepared to host CHAN 2024 and AFCON 2027.

"Our Kyambogo training pitch is now complete and ready for CHAN and AFCON games," Ogwang said.

Last year, Kyambogo University entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the government to upgrade one of its football pitches into a modern training ground in preparation for the 2027 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Situated near the university's main building, the now fully developed pitch is one of ten training venues established for the upcoming continental competition.

The facility features natural grass, a standard irrigation system, and floodlights for night training, aligning with CAF standards.

The 14.3-billion-shilling project was executed by the UPDF Engineering Brigade.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.