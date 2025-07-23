Uganda: Kyambogo Training Pitch Completed, Ready for CHAN and Afcon Games

The State Minister for Education and Sports, Peter Ogwang, has confirmed the completion of the Kyambogo training pitch.

Ogwang made the announcement on Monday, stating that the facility is now fully prepared to host CHAN 2024 and AFCON 2027.

"Our Kyambogo training pitch is now complete and ready for CHAN and AFCON games," Ogwang said.

Last year, Kyambogo University entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the government to upgrade one of its football pitches into a modern training ground in preparation for the 2027 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Situated near the university's main building, the now fully developed pitch is one of ten training venues established for the upcoming continental competition.

The facility features natural grass, a standard irrigation system, and floodlights for night training, aligning with CAF standards.

The 14.3-billion-shilling project was executed by the UPDF Engineering Brigade.