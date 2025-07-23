Uganda: Minister Tumwebaze Urges Farmers to Prepare for Early Rains With Resilient Crop Varieties

22 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The Minister for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Frank Tumwebaze has welcomed the early arrival of rains, calling it a "blessing" for farmers in Uganda.

In a statement, Minister Tumwebaze emphasised the importance of preparing fields for planting to take advantage of the rains.

The Minister highlighted that the National Agricultural Research Organisation Naro Uganda has produced various resilient crop varieties for planting.

He stressed the need for farmers to get fields ready to capitalise on the early rains, ensure security of both food for homes and feeds for herds.

"Fellow farmers, the rains have come a bit early. It's a blessing. Let's have the fields ready for planting. Our agency, Naro Uganda, has produced various resilient crop varieties for planting. We must secure both our foods and feed for our homes & herds."

