Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani said Namibia and Botswana must work hand-in-hand, in ensuring that descendants and victims of the 1904-1908 genocide by imperial Germany in Namibia get a respectable and just representation deal.

Venaani was addressing the Alliance for Progressives (AP) national congress in Sorowe, Botswana, over the weekend.

Venaani criticised Germany's proposed N$18 billion reparations deal for the 1904-1908 genocide against the Ovaherero and Nama, saying it excluded those living in the diaspora, especially the large Herero community in Botswana.

The payment is to be made over 30 years.

"When the Germans came with a proposal to finalise the deal, they excluded the Ovaherero and Namibian people in the diaspora, in particular Botswana," Venaani said.

"I was one of the leaders who said, 'If you do not take account of those living in foreign lands, the Hereros in Botswana and Nama, we will not accept the deal'."

He urged the Namibian and Botswana governments to stand together and ensure all affected communities are included in any future agreement.

"The governments of Namibia and Botswana must work hand in hand to make sure our people receive a fair deal from those who committed these heinous crimes," the politician said.

He called for unity among African nations, justice for historical wrongs, and a new kind of politics rooted in ideas, not titles.

Speaking in the historic town of Sarowe, Venaani electrified delegates with his message of Pan-African cooperation and intellectual leadership.

Venaani opened his speech by acknowledging the symbolic significance of Sarowe in Namibia's history, highlighting how the town once served as the resting place of Ovaherero paramount chief Samuel Maharero and how it played a role in internationalising Namibia's independence struggle.

"Sarowe is very significant to Namibia. Paramount chief Samuel Maharero was first buried here in 1923 before his bones were returned to Okahandja. Namibia's independence could not have been achieved without the seed planted here," Venaani said.

He recalled how chief Tshekedi Kama of Sarowe sent Reverend Michael Scott to Namibia to speak for the oppressed at the League of Nations, linking Sarowe directly to the global recognition of Namibia's plight under colonial rule.

He drew connections between Botswana and Namibia's shared history and urged politicians to stop chasing high-ranking positions and instead lead through innovative thinking that transforms lives.

"All of us want to be Secretary General, President--but no one wants to be the head of policy. We must fortify ourselves in the struggle of brainpower and ideas. Fight for ideas that change the lives of the people of Botswana."

Venaani went on to express admiration for the AP leadership and Botswana's current leaders, commending their humility and intellect.

Cooperation

In a forward-looking appeal, Venaani proposed bold ideas for regional collaboration, including a transboundary water project to support agriculture and create jobs.

"I have a dream, and I saw it realised by your president a few days ago when he was in Lesotho looking for water," he said.

"Why can't we take water from the Atlantic Ocean in Namibia and bring it here to Botswana?" Venaani wanted to know.

He stressed that such projects must include young people and focus on developing agricultural value chains to tackle unemployment.

Returning to his core message, Venaani warned delegates not to become consumed by internal political competition for top posts.

"We cannot all become presidents, vice presidents, or secretary generals," he said. "But we can lead in the battle of ideas."

He called on young politicians to embrace policy work and innovative thinking.

"What is missing in political parties is the desire to lead commissions that generate real change. You must fortify your party not through petty fights, but through ideas that uplift the nation," he continued.

Venaani ended his speech with high praise for Botswana's president, calling him a rare African leader who listens and leads with courage.

"Botswana is fortunate to have a head of state who is an indefatigable champion of a new Botswana," he said.

"A tenacious leader with high comprehension, willing to accommodate even ideas not aligned with his own," he said. -ljason@nepc.com.com