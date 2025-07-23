Tanzania: Dar Port Unlocks New Era of Efficiency With Digital Leap

Dar es Salaam — Apalpable sense of relief has swept through Dar es Salaam port as it embraces a new, sophisticated digital operating system, promising to revolutionise port operations and significantly enhance its capacity for handling container cargoes.

This transformative move is a direct outcome of substantial government investment and the digital platform, managed under the Tanzania East Africa Gateway Terminal Limited (TEAGTL), was officially launched mid last week.

Its primary aim is to empower service providers operating from berths 7 to 11 at the Dar port, enabling them to meticulously track vessels and trace containers from their arrival and offloading right through to their final destinations.

The Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC) Director General, Sylivester Kanyika said the initiative was not only aimed at facilitating terminal operations but also at improving services to stakeholders at large. He described the digital system innovation as a revolution in its own right, poised to optimise terminal operations.

"We all know that TEAGTL commences upon the digital transformation at Dar ports by implementing a sophisticated terminal operating system, this enables it to streamline the port operations and undertakes bold reforms the fixed berthing window concept," Mr Kanyika said.

The DG said it would enable importers, exporters, freight forwarders and customs authorities to track the precise location and status of containers and would also allow for better berth planning and improved turnaround time.

The initiative was a notable stride towards efficiency, directly supporting TASAC's mandate to regulate and promote safe, secure and environmentally sound shipping practices, thereby strengthening Tanzania's competitiveness in global trade.

"It is important that we continue fostering this collaborative spirit embrace change and leverage technology with the view to unlock new possibilities like TEAGTL has done and addressing emerging challenges," he said.The Tanzania Port Authority (TPA) senior official representing the Dar es Salaam Port Director, Frank Korasa, echoed the optimism.

"Technological Systems like this is going to simplify our operations and we expect an increase in cargo consignment at our port," Mr Korasa said, commending the government's continued investments in enhancing port operations and boosting efficiency.

He said there had been a significant increase in activity at the port ever since the government introduced collaboration with the private sector in port operations.

TEAGTL Chief Executive Officer Jeyaraj Thamburaj said by introducing the container tracking digital system, they were very sure they would be able to fulfil customers' needs and that it was part of being transparent to their clients.

"We are adding transparency to the shipping sector that will enhancing the experience of the customers and it will make more customers prioritise the Dar es Salaam ports," he said.

This sentiment was strongly supported by Edward Urio, President of the Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association (TAFFA), who expressed profound optimism.

"Let's understand that as our port efficiency improves, revenue increases and service provision enhances," Mr Urio said.

He said they welcomed the sophisticated new system, which he believed would facilitate swift operations for freight forwarders, a key stakeholder group.

"More ships will choose this port, leading to a decrease in the cost of using the Port of Dar es Salaam," he said, underscoring the broad economic benefits anticipated from this digital transformation.

TEAGTL operates Container Terminal 2 (CT2) at Dar port, comprising berths 8 to 11.

It is Tanzania's largest container-handling facility and manages the majority of the country's container traffic.

CT2 has an annual handling capacity of around one million TEUs, processing approximately 0.82 million TEUs in 2023--representing roughly 83 per cent of Tanzania's container volume.