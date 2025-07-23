Tanzania: Twende Butiama Caravan Boosts Environmental Awareness

Butiama — THE Twende Butiama 2025 caravan has made a significant impact nationwide by delivering vital health and education services, while promoting sustainable development.

Vodacom ICT Director, Mr Athuman Mlinga, made the remarks during a public gathering in Butiama, the final stop of the iconic caravan.

"This year's caravan reached thousands of primary school children with environmental education, inspiring them to actively participate in national development," Mr Mlinga said.

He noted that over 250,000 people accessed essential health services through the initiative, while 15,000 students benefited from improved sanitation and the distribution of educational materials.

In addition, 10,000 trees were planted in a nationwide effort to integrate community development with environmental conservation.

The bicycle caravan covered more than 1,500 kilometres across 11 regions, concluding its journey in Butiama, the birthplace of the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

"The initiative was a tribute to Mwalimu's legacy of self-reliance, patriotism and public service, delivered through practical and meaningful action," Mr Mlinga said.

He added that this year's caravan placed special emphasis on supporting children with special needs, distributing 562 assistive devices and constructing 62 latrines in schools.

The caravan was organised in partnership with key stakeholders including Stanbic Bank and Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

It provided critical health services to rural communities, conducted financial literacy training for students and distributed school supplies to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Stanbic Bank representative Mr Geoffrey Makondo expressed the bank's commitment to fighting poverty, ignorance and disease, as championed by Mwalimu Nyerere.

Speaking during the caravan's visit to Butiama, Mr Madaraka Nyerere, son of the late Mwalimu Nyerere, praised the initiative, stating: "Twende Butiama is more than a commemorative event. It is a platform for fostering unity and delivering essential community services."

Cycling activist Mr Saidi Kingere from southern Tanzania highlighted the broader value of bicycles beyond recreation. "Bicycles are tools of social, health and environmental transformation," he said, noting that the caravan also raised funds for school desks and conducted awareness campaigns on environmental conservation.

Meanwhile, Mr Frank Raulence from Dar es Salaam encouraged young people to reduce reliance on cars and motorcycles.

"Cycling is a healthier, more sustainable mode of transport that promotes personal well-being and supports climate action," he said.