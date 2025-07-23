Tanzania: Sorghum Farmers in Mpwapwa Struggle With Credit, Pests

Dodoma — Sorghum farmers in Mpwapwa District, Dodoma Region continue to face a host of challenges that are undermining their productivity, according to key stakeholders.

Major obstacles include the effects of climate change, limited access to capital, destructive pests, particularly the Suwenje and delays in securing credit from financial institutions and government agencies.

These issues were brought to light during a Sorghum Stakeholders Forum held to explore ways of improving market access and financial opportunities for farmers.

The forum was organised by ActionAid Tanzania in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) and funded by the Embassy of Ireland under the Climate Resilient Sorghum Farming Project.

Speaking at the event, a farmer from Godegode Village, Alex Ngombwe revealed the gap between land availability and productivity.

"Many farmers own between 20 to 30 acres of arable land, but we can't fully utilise it due to a lack of modern farming tools and timely access to loans," he said.

"We often go from bank to bank seeking support without success. We appeal to the government and development partners to step in and make credit more accessible."

Acting Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries Officer for Mpwapwa District, Daniel Sallah said that delayed loan disbursements have long hindered agricultural progress.

"We urge financial institutions such as CRDB and NMB to disburse loans more promptly. This issue has persisted for years," Sallah said.

Meanwhile, Mpwapwa Acting District Executive Director, Mr Gideon Bakuza, advised farmers to preserve existing food stocks in anticipation of tough months ahead, due to predicted poor weather conditions.

"We have nine months before the next planting season, and the outlook is not promising. Sorghum is currently selling at 700/- per kilogramme, but prices could surge to 1,000/-. A tin of maize now costs 26,000/-. Farmers must avoid selling out of desperation," Mr Bakuza warned.

According to Cosmas Bauleche, Project Coordinator at ActionAid Tanzania, the Climate Resilient Sorghum Farming Project has reached over 40,000 farmers across Dodoma, helping them adapt to climate shocks and boost productivity.

Launched in 2018/2019, the project is now active in 11 wards of Mpwapwa District, covering 52 villages and working with more than 9,000 farmers, grouped into 113 formally registered farmer groups.

The initiative provides training on good agricultural practices, modern equipment such as sorghum planters and threshers, and support across the sorghum value chain, aiming to build resilience and improve farmer livelihoods.