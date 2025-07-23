Tanzania: CRDB to Train 700 Online Entrepreneurs This Season

Dar es Salaam — CRDB Bank is targeting a 40 per cent increase in the number of online entrepreneurs trained through its Instaprenyua seminar, as it continues its mission to equip digital business owners with essential skills and growth opportunities.

The bank, one of the leading lenders in the country, said that this fourth season aims to train 700 online entrepreneurs, up from 500 trained in the third season.

CRDB's, Acting Director of Retail and SME Banking, Muhumuliza Buberwa, said the seminar will cover key areas such as online business information security and the use of modern digital payment solutions.

"Today, thousands of Tanzanians are earning an income through online businesses. Transactions worth billions of shillings are completed daily through digital platforms," Mr Buberwa told reporters yesterday.

The seminar, first introduced in 2022, has already trained over 3,000 entrepreneurs in leveraging social media platforms, securing digital transactions and accessing modern payment systems.

He said in recognising this importance of online business, they have found it necessary to support these entrepreneurs in reaching higher levels through knowledge and access to both social and banking opportunities.

The seminar is designed to equip participants with practical digital business skills and link them to opportunities for markets and funding.

"Instaprenyua is a platform launched to provide comprehensive training and knowledge to online entrepreneurs on best practices for business growth, efficient use of digital technology and connections to various marketing and capital opportunities," he said.

This year's edition has been enhanced to reflect the current realities of online business.

Participants will benefit from sessions led by expert trainers in various digital business fields.

Additionally, new stakeholders from sectors such as product delivery, digital marketing, payment services and innovative business financing will share opportunities with the entrepreneurs.

CRDB Head of Marketing Joseline Kamuhanda, said participants will also hear real success stories from individuals who attended previous seminars and have since become prominent names in online business.

"These real-life success stories serve as motivation for new entrepreneurs and proof that the goals of Instaprenyua are being realised," said Ms Kamuhanda: "CRDB Bank stands shoulder to shoulder with all Tanzanians striving to improve their livelihoods through technology."