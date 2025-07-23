Tanzania: Fast-Track 32 Pending Cases to Check Market Barriers, FTC Told

Dar es Salaam — Minister for Industry and Trade, Dr Selemani Jafo, has urged the Fair Competition Tribunal (FTC) to expedite the resolution of 32 pending cases in a bid to eliminate business obstacles and promote a fair and competitive market environment.

Speaking during the inauguration of the newly re-formed FTC Council, Dr Jafo noted that the tribunal had remained inactive since June last year due to a lack of members, leaving numerous cases unresolved.

"I urge you to prioritise these cases. I trust that you will execute your duties with professionalism and fairness. Go and uphold justice," he said.

Dr Jafo also called for immediate orientation training for the newly appointed members to ensure they can commence work without delay.

He cautioned them against corruption, saying that all decisions must be guided by principles of justice and fair competition.

"Sometimes, company mergers trigger complaints from competitors or the public. It is essential to handle such matters diligently and in accordance with the law. This tribunal is independent--no one will interfere with your work," he added.

The minister also underscored the importance of tackling the growing problem of counterfeit goods in the market.

FTC Registrar Mr Mbegu Kasikasi said that the 32 pending cases span several key sectors, including energy, water and electricity, some under regulatory bodies such as Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) as well as issues related to counterfeit products flagged by the Fair Competition Commission (FCC).

Also read: Govt pushes for market expansion, increased production to boost trade

"Since June, the tribunal has not had any members. Most of the cases are at varying stages, but we have now introduced an electronic system to help expedite proceedings," said Kasikasi.

"Ordinary cases typically take one to three months to resolve, while complex cases may require up to four months," he added.

Tribunal Council Chairperson Judge Rose Ibrahim assured stakeholders that all cases would be handled fairly, impartially and with the urgency they deserve to contribute to national economic growth.

Tribunal member Mr Peter Onesmo appealed to the government to increase budget allocations for competition oversight bodies, noting that enhanced funding would strengthen their ability to carry out their mandates effectively.

The inauguration of the FTC Council coincides with the recent launch of the Industrial and Trade Development Vision 2050 by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, which sets high expectations for regulatory institutions to drive economic growth and address persistent challenges such as counterfeit goods.