Tanzania: Women Intercessors Pray for Peace Ahead of Elections

22 July 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said and Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma — As Tanzania heads toward its next General Election, hundreds of women intercessors from across the country converged in Dodoma for a three-day national prayer conference to pray for peace and national unity.

Held at the Mwalimu Nyerere Hall of the Institute of Rural Development Planning (IRDP), the 16th National Women Intercessors Conference was organised by the Tanzania Fellowship of Churches.

Founder and host Pastor Deborah Godfrey Malassy described the gathering as timely and spiritually important for the nation.

"As the election season nears, we see rising concerns within families, the economy, and communities. That's why we are here to intercede for peace, stability, and unity," she said at a press briefing.

The free-entry event featured several religious leaders, including Katherine Kahabi (chief speaker), Wilbroad Prosper, Miriam Mulokozi, Pastor Deborah Kaisi, Bishop Dr Godfrey Emmanuel Malassy and Pastor Deborah Malassy.

Minister of State in the President's Office for Public Service Management and Good Governance, Mr George Simbachawene, opened the conference, while Dodoma RC Rosemary Senyamule closed it.

First held in 2009, the conference evolved from a popular New Year's Eve intercessory vigil into a major national platform for women to pray for Tanzania's wellbeing and leadership.

