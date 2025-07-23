Tanzania: Marine Science Gets Boost in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — Zanzibar government is calling on scientists to scale up marine research as a pathway to economic growth, with new high-tech lab equipment unveiled to support studies on fisheries, seaweed and ocean health.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries, Captain Hamad Bakari Hamad, stressed the importance of conducting scientific research on marine products to unlock their full economic potential for the benefit of Zanzibar and its people.

During a tour of laboratory equipment at the Zanzibar Fisheries and Marine Resources Research Institute (ZAFIRI) in Maruhubi, Captain Hamad urged research institutions to dedicate more effort and innovation toward enhancing the value of marine resources.

"At a time when Zanzibar is promoting the blue economy as a means of improving people's livelihoods, it is vital for researchers to harness their creativity and expertise to study marine products thoroughly for the benefit of all Zanzibaris," he said.

He said ZAFIRI has a critical role in supporting the implementation of the blue economy policy and achieving the government's vision, championed by President Dr Hussein Mwinyi, to economically empower citizens.

Captain Hamad expressed optimism that the newly acquired laboratory equipment will be well-maintained and used effectively to enhance scientific inquiry and drive progress in the sector.

ZAFIRI Director General Dr Zakaria Ali Khamis said the investment in advanced lab equipment is aimed at ensuring that marine research is conducted efficiently, yielding reliable and modern results.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Research is the foundation upon which professionals apply their academic knowledge. Once the results are in, they must be translated into actions that serve the public and the nation," he said.

Dr Zakaria explained that the ZAFIRI laboratory has been significantly upgraded with modern equipment procured through funding from the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, totalling nearly 4bn/- for the 2024/2025 fiscal year.

He said the acquisition of the high-tech tools is aligned with President Mwinyi's goal of raising the institute to international standards and enabling it to certify marine products such as fish and seaweed for export to global markets.

"Among the new laboratory equipment are a mercury analyser for detecting mercury contamination, an LC-MS/MS for testing organic toxins, an ICP-MS for heavy metal analysis and a UV-VIS spectrophotometer for nutrient and compound detection," he explained.

Ms Fatma Mohammed Qadir, head of lab equipment operations at the institute, noted that the availability of these machines will enable timely and accurate analysis of fishery samples, boosting the research capabilities of the institute.