Tanzania: Over 1.6 Million in Coast Region to Get Free Mosquito Nets

Coast Region — A total of 1,633,774 individuals from 426,637 households in Coast Region are set to benefit from 971,000 free mosquito nets, as part of the government's ongoing efforts to eliminate malaria in Tanzania by 2030.

Assistant Regional Administrative Secretary Mr Nsajigwa George made the announcement during the launch of the mosquito net distribution campaign held recently at the Regional Commissioner's Office in Kibaha.

He stated that the campaign will be officially rolled out on August 15th this year, targeting 108 wards across 426 streets and villages in the region.

Mr George said that the region has made significant progress in the fight against malaria, with infection rates dropping from 15.3 per cent in 2016 to 6.7 per cent in 2022 and further declining to 5.0 per cent in 2025, according to recent statistics.

"Due to these efforts, malaria-related deaths have decreased by 27 per cent, from 110 deaths to 30 deaths annually. This is a significant achievement, largely attributed to the proper use of mosquito nets and improved environmental hygiene," he said.

Coast Regional Medical Officer (RMO), Dr Kusirye Ukio, noted that the region has already launched a public awareness campaign to educate communities on malaria prevention from the village to district level.

He also revealed that the region has received 24,000 litres of a special chemical for killing mosquito larvae, which will be used to control mosquito breeding areas.

Representing the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Ms Stella Kanyange commended the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan for reducing the national malaria infection rate from an average of 15 per cent in 2017 to 8.1 per cent in 2022.

"The fight against malaria requires collective responsibility. Our motto is: 'You, I, and a Malaria-Free Tanzania by 2030 - It's Possible'," she said.

The campaign is being coordinated jointly by Coast Region authorities in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, PO-RALG, the Medical Stores Department (MSD) and the Global Fund.

The launch was also attended by National Malaria Coordinator from the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP), Mr Peter Gitanya, along with other government officials and health stakeholders.

According to the 2022 National Population and Housing Census, the Coast Region has a total population of 2,024,949.