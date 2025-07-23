East Africa Ready to Host CHAN 2024 Finals--Official

With just two weeks remaining until kick-off, the countdown to the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 is reaching fever pitch, as East African host nations Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania enter the final stages of readiness for Africa's premier national competition for locally-based players.

The biennial tournament, running from 2-30 August 2025, will unite East Africa through football, delivering a vibrant showcase of local talents across the continent.

This year's edition will be remembered as a watershed moment in African football history--the first time three countries will co-host a CAF competition of this scale.

Each host nation will play a distinct and integral role in delivering a world-class football spectacle that showcases the best of Africa's domestic talent.

The opening match will ignite the tournament at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. From there, the journey will wind through Kampala, Uganda for the third-place playoff, and climax in Nairobi, Kenya, where the final match will crown the new champions of Africa's most celebrated home-based competition.

As excitement builds across the region, CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba reiterated the Confederation's pride and confidence in East Africa host nations' readiness ahead of kick-off.

"We are now just two weeks away from writing a new chapter in African football. The TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 is more than a tournament--it's a powerful statement of African excellence, unity, and belief in local talent. East Africa is ready to welcome the continent," he said.

The final draw has already been conducted, with 19 teams, including defending champions Senegal, now placed in their respective groups. Every match promises to deliver drama, national pride, and a platform for emerging stars to shine.

With the final phase of preparations underway, CAF and the Local Organising Committees are working around the clock to finalize logistics, fine-tune stadiums, and roll out fan engagement campaigns across the host cities.

The ticket sales and other competition marketing initiatives are expected to be unveiled shortly, bringing fans closer to the action.

Senegal will be looking to defend the trophy they won in 2023.