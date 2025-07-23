Nigeria: NHIs - An Allegation of Maltreatment, Poor Services That Needs Explanation

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) was launched on June 6, 2005, with the objective of protecting families from financial hardship due to huge medical bills. However, over time, the programme's vision and mission seem to have become a mirage. Nigerian workers, entitled beneficiaries, face maltreatment and poor service.

NHIS patients now hide their identity to access quality medical care, sacrificing their hard-earned money to pay bills due to fear of reluctance, despicable service, and poor treatment. Hospitals give preferential treatment to those with cash at hand.

Many Nigerian workers suffer trauma and depression due to ill-treatment at medical facilities. Hospitals have different drugs, doctors, and rooms for different patients, with NHIS patients getting the worst. Patients often only receive paracetamol.

The NHIS aims to ensure equitable distribution of healthcare costs among income groups. However, Nigerian workers who contribute to the system face neglect when seeking medical care. Why are they neglected at the verge of sickness despite their contributions?

Some hospitals allegedly apply for approved drugs but claim they weren't approved, forcing patients to pay. This suggests scandalous corruption within the system, contradicting the programme's purpose of providing relief to Nigerian workers.

Maternity care is supposedly covered for four pregnancies ending in live births under the NHIS. However, some hospitals demand payment despite the coverage, disputing the eligibility of live births during the post-natal period.

To improve, NHIS could provide direct access to Medical Health Officers, create complaint platforms, and educate enrollees about the system. This would enable NHIS to work effectively for its beneficiaries, reducing the current allegations of maltreatment and poor service.

Auwal Ahmed Ibrahim, Goronyo is a staff of Kaduna Polytechnic can be reached via [email protected]