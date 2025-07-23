Kenya: Woman Files Complaint Over 'Unlawful Detention' At JKIA Despite Court Order

Nairobi — A Kenyan-British woman has lodged a formal complaint with state agencies over what she terms "unlawful arrest, coercion, and targeted harassment" at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on July 15, 2025, despite a valid court order.

Stephanie Carol Grantham says she was detained for over eight hours by immigration and DCI officers, accompanied by her two minor children, while attempting to travel.

This was despite presenting a conservatory order issued by the High Court on July 8 protecting her from arrest or interference.

"I was held without charge or explanation in a DCI holding office at Parking Lot D, JKIA, threatened with incarceration, and denied access to legal counsel," read her complaint in part.

"This was not only a violation of my constitutional rights but a brazen act of contempt against a standing High Court order."

She alleges the arrest was timed to coincide with a coercive email sent by lawyers representing Joan Mumbua Muli Ndunda and Savannah Grantham, demanding that she surrender her role as executor of her late father's estate.

Grantham is seeking an investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and disciplinary action against the officers involved.

She has also asked the Law Society of Kenya to take action against two advocates she accuses of weaponizing the legal system for private gain.

She cites violations of constitutional provisions including freedom from arbitrary arrest, fair administrative action, and protection of children.

Grantham is the court-appointed executor of the late David Jonathan Grantham's estate.

She alleges that her father was subjected to years of abuse by Ndunda, including physical assault and fraud.

Since his death in November 2023, she claims she has faced threats and malicious legal action meant to intimidate her and derail the succession process.

Despite a valid court order, she claims some elements within the police acted in concert with private individuals to unlawfully detain her.