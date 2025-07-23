Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Takes Aim At Tagwirei, Says His Money Has Failed to Get Him Into Zanu-PF Central Committee and Will Fail to Influence Epworth By-Election

MDC President Douglas Mwonzora has laid into businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, describing him as one of the worst politicians who has unsuccessfully attempted to use money to get his way in Zanu PF.

Mwonzora was responding to donations and pledges made by Tagwirei in Epworth, where his party candidate Alice Nyahunzvi is set to battle Zanu PF's Civilised Bushe in a Ward 6 by-election on August 2.

Tagwirei, who has had quite a difficult month since being asked to leave a Central Committee meeting by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's allies, donated 15 solar-powered boreholes, two graders to rehabilitate the poor neighbourhood's roads, 100 primary school scholarships and 3,000 family food hampers.

Harare province chairman Godwills Masimirembwa had endorsed Tagwirei to join Zanu PF's central committee, two months after the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) senior member joined active politics.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Mwonzora said Tagwirei's use of money to lure supporters would fail the same way his cars and donations were failing to land him a seat in Zanu PF's powerful committee.

He said they had told residents of Epworth to "eat his money and vote wisely."

"In Epworth, our fight is no longer against the Zanu PF candidate only; it is a fight against the tenderpreneurs, commonly known as zvigananda, who are trying to use the Epworth election as a launchpad to get senior places in Zanu PF," said Mwonzora.

"They are flaunting ill-gotten wealth, churning out false charity. The people of Epworth and Zimbabwe cannot be bought by trinkets.

"We have said to the people of Epworth, eat their money and vote wisely. We are confident that we are going to defeat these bourgeoisie people who are flaunting their wealth."

Despite being a long-time benefactor of the ruling party, Tagwirei has had his efforts to participate in Zanu PF politics resisted by senior members of the party, such as spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa and, reportedly, Chiwenga himself.

Tagwirei has been touted as Mnangagwa's preferred successor ahead of Chiwenga while Mutsvangwa reportedly harbours presidential aspirations too. He has been referred to as the Prime Minister in circles closer to deals struck amongst zvigananda.

Added Mwonzora: "Why was Tagwirei not doing it before? Why is he trying to promise us now?

"Tagwirei has shown Zimbabwe that he has very bad political table manners. In fact, he is one of the most incompetent politicians I have ever seen.

"He has tried to use money and cars to get into the central committee of his party and he has failed. He will try to use money and wealth in Epworth and he will equally fail."

According to Mutsvangwa, Tagwirei promised Zanu PF politburo and central committee members top-of-the-range vehicles for unspecified reasons.

This, according to the former presidential advisor, was an attempt to bribe, gain favour and influence the decision on his co-option.

Zanu PF is targeting 8,000 votes at the Epworth polls, while the MDC believes it can easily upset its monied rivals.