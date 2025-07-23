Africa: Ouzraoui Diki - a Midfield Marvel Blending European Craft With Moroccan Passion

In one of the most captivating contests of the 2024 CAF TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Sakina Ouzraoui Diki rose to the occasion on Tuesday, guiding Morocco to a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Ghana before edging the Black Queens 4-2 on penalties to reach their second consecutive WAFCON final.

Her dominant second-half display, crowned with a well-taken equalizer, earned her the Player of the Match award and set up a tantalizing final against Nigeria.

"This trophy is for the team because without the team you would never be here or be the best or be anything. I am happy that I have this team. They worked hard and give everything on the pitch. We are going for the final," Diki exclusively told CAFOnline.com.

"I am proud about my family. They push me forward a lot. I think I have the best family in my life and in the world. They are always with me and supporting me. This trophy is for them because without them, I would never be here."

Blending Cultures, Building a Career: From Belgium to Spain

Diki's journey to WAFCON stardom is shaped by an international upbringing and elite football education. Born in Spain, raised in Belgium, and a former youth international for the Red Flames at U16 and U18 levels, Diki has matured through top European systems--especially during a key development spell with Club Brugge.

"Belgium was also a great experience. It was not the best but great experience. I learnt a lot of things there. I think when I played for Club Brugge, it was my season there," she opened up.

"I think I learned a lot and grew as a player and person. I learned one thing or the other from those experiences. Sometimes you play from the bench. Sometimes you are starting, but I am happy about my works there and at this WAFCON. I am so happy and Inshallah hope we win the title."

Now at Costa Adeje Tenerife in Spanish Liga F, Diki finds herself fulfilling a personal ambition while writing a new chapter with Morocco on the continental stage.

Vildah Extols Diki's Late Semifinal Match-Winner

Diki's powerful finish in the second half pulled the hosts level, while Morocco trailed early after Stella Nyamekye converted a first-half penalty for Ghana.

With the score locked at 1-1 after regulation, the Atlas Lionesses held their nerve in the shootout to win 4-2 and seal a rematch with Nigeria--the team they narrowly defeated via penalties in the 2022 semifinals.

"I want to say congratulations to Ouzraoui for the award. She played a crucial role in our win over Ghana and the victory was very well fought for. The Ghanaian team were physical but we played collectively and eventually won," said Morocco coach Jorge Vilda.

"We worked hard to make it to the final. I am thinking about the Nigerian team that we will be playing in the final. I think she and everyone in the team worked hard to be in the final."

Familiar Faces Await as Morocco Set Sights on Nigeria

The final clash with Nigeria will be a personal one for Diki, who will come up against country of her former club teammate Gift Monday and current Tenerife colleague Rinsola Babajide. Despite the stakes, she speaks with admiration and deep respect for both players and the Nigerian team at large.

"I have a lot of respect for Nigerian people. They are really respectful. Gift Monday is my friend and a good person. Really good football player. Unfortunate that she is not at this WAFCON. That's football. All the best to Rinsola Babajide. Let's see on Saturday."

Her remarkable understanding of the Spanish style, combined with the North African spirit of Morocco, makes her a unique midfield force heading into Saturday's showdown.

Family, Faith, and the Power of Support

For Diki, her journey is not just about individual brilliance--it's about those who stand with her off the pitch. She attributes her success to a strong support system and a coach who has placed his full trust in her abilities.

"It makes it easy working with a Spanish coach. He is a good coach. Someone who give me a lot of confidence. He believes in me in this WAFCON. I am trying to give him back. I think I am doing well and trying to be better. I hope I help the team more in the final to win this trophy."

Her husband, Nabil Chajari, added a final touch of emotion and belief in her journey.

"She deserves it and worked hard because she had a good partner in her life who always pushes her to be better and best on the pitch," he exclusively told CAFOnline.com.

"We deserve the title with the hard work of the team and Moroccan people behind the team pushing them to be champions."

With the final now set, Morocco vs Nigeria on Saturday night in Rabat, all eyes will be on Diki to once again lead by example and inspire the host nation to their first WAFCON title.