Ethiopia: Dashen Bank Plants Indigenous Trees to Advance Esg Goals

Dashen Bank has carried out its Indigenous Tree Plantation Program at Mount Entoto over the weekend, reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability under its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Climate Action Strategy.

The initiative brought together the bank's executive management, district and head office directors, and employees.

CEO Asfaw Alemu said the activity supports Ethiopia's Green Legacy campaign and reflects Dashen's long-standing partnership with the Ethiopian Heritage Trust. "Over the years, we have planted thousands of indigenous trees, contributing to biodiversity conservation and ecosystem restoration," he noted.

This year's drive continues the bank's legacy of environmental responsibility and leadership in climate action. Asfaw emphasized that Dashen's ESG strategy is designed to create long-term value for both the environment and society.

"We are tangibly leading by example in building a greener and more sustainable future for Ethiopia," he added.

The initiative also aligns with Dashen's broader climate finance efforts, including its partnership with the European Investment Bank to strengthen green lending and climate risk management. The bank has committed to increasing funding for climate-resilient projects in agriculture, renewable energy, and infrastructure.

Deputy Board President of the Ethiopian Heritage Trust, Alula Pankhurst (PhD), praised Dashen's sustained environmental efforts as exemplary, urging other institutions to follow suit.

Dashen Bank is actively incorporating ESG principles into its business operations, investment strategies, and financing decisions to ensure that sustainability remains central to its responsible banking practices, it was stated.