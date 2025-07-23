Ethiopia: Women's Association Ramps Up Empowerment, Protection Efforts

- Association is intensifying its long-standing efforts to empower women and combat gender-based violence, the Addis Ababa City Women's Association President Enatalem Endale said.

In an interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency, Enatalem emphasized the association's strengthened focus on improving women's economic independence particularly for those with little or no income through sustainable employment, credit access, and skills training programs.

"For 26 years, we have provided holistic support for women. Now, we are expanding our outreach by strengthening partnerships to help women break free from economic dependency, which remains a major root cause of gender-based violence," she said.

The association is collaborating closely with the Addis Ababa Police to improve protection services and has helped establish a violence prevention committee under a government commission. According to Enatalem, the police, especially in Yeka Sub-City, have significantly enhanced their response, referring cases to the courts more swiftly and working with women's groups to address legal loopholes.

In 2025 alone, the Ministry of Women and Social Affairs offered legal support to 61 survivors of gender-based violence. Legal professionals are also stepping up efforts to deliver timely justice, while banks are helping women access credit. The Ministry of Labor and Skills has joined forces with the association to pursue long-term, systemic solutions.

So far this fiscal year, the association has achieved 86% of its target to train and create jobs for 160,000 women citywide.

Enatalem also underscored the importance of shifting public attitudes: "We are raising awareness through media and community engagement to promote shared responsibility in ending violence against women. Our programs even involve elders in reviving social values that promote respect and equality."

With its growing partnerships and expanding impact, the Addis Ababa City Women's Association is positioning itself as a model for grassroots action against poverty and gender-based violence, she concluded.