Ethiopia: EDRMC Launches Cultivation Drive for Food Self-Sufficiency

- The Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission (EDRMC) has announced that approximately 253,000 hectares of land need to be cultivated nationwide as part of efforts to enhance humanitarian support and promote self-sufficiency.

According to the Commission Executive Director Firaol Kele (PhD), the cultivation effort is essential to meet the country's humanitarian food requirements, which are estimated at 2 million tons. Out of this total, 500,000 tons are designated for immediate relief, while 1.5 million tons are needed for longer-term emergency responses.

"To produce the total required amount of food, at least 253,188 hectares of land must be cultivated," Firaol stated. He also emphasized the importance of timely land preparation across all regions, particularly during the ongoing rainy season.

In line with this, senior officials from the Commission are conducting field visits to monitor land preparation efforts and support local administrations in scaling up agricultural activities. The Commission has also urged regional, zonal, and district-level authorities to ensure the availability of adequate storage facilities for harvested crops, to maintain food quality and distribution efficiency.

The humanitarian support initiative is part of a broader strategy that promotes community engagement and collaboration with humanitarian organizations to ensure efficient and equitable resource distribution.

Commissioner Ambassador Sheferaw Teklemariam noted that the last fiscal year (2017 E.C.) marked a significant step forward in aligning humanitarian aid with self-reliance goals. So far, 110,000 hectares of land have already been cultivated, with expectations to harvest 600,000 to 700,000 quintals of food by the end of the season.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to moving beyond food aid dependence by investing in productive, community-driven agricultural responses," the Commissioner added.