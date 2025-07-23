Ethiopian Company Eyes Furniture Market Shift

- Ethiopian furniture manufacturer Debisha Interiors announced plans to scale up production to reduce reliance on high-cost imported furniture by offering affordable, locally made alternatives.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, Founder and Owner Biruk Debebe said the company is positioning itself as a leading interior design and furniture producer in the country, with ambitions to expand both locally and internationally.

"We are not just competing with local firms. We are challenging foreign furniture imports by maintaining high quality and increasing production," Biruk stated. "Our goal is to support import substitution and promote local craftsmanship."

Debisha Interiors is currently exploring opportunities to participate in regional exhibitions in East African countries like Kenya and Tanzania to gain exposure, share expertise, and expand market reach.

The company also plans to start exporting its products within the next two to three years and is working to secure a larger, purpose-built facility to meet increasing demand.

Biruk emphasized Debisha's commitment to blending traditional Ethiopian craftsmanship with modern design trends. "We draw inspiration from countries like China and Türkiye, but we adapt these influences to reflect Ethiopian cultural values and lifestyles," he explained.

Debisha Interiors specializes in a wide range of home and office furniture, including cupboards, kitchen cabinets, bathroom units, beds, sofas, and movable dining tables. The company targets Ethiopia's growing middle class by offering competitive pricing without compromising quality.

While the company employs over 150 workers and operates in Addis Ababa and various states, it faces significant challenges, including limited production space, outdated machinery, and high rental costs.

Despite these hurdles, Biruk remains focused on enhancing people's living environments through well-designed furniture that is both functional and culturally relevant. "Our aim is to improve lifestyle, support productivity, and promote health through smart interior solutions," he concluded.