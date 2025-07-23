Ethiopia: Managing Migration, Trafficking in Ethiopia

Ethiopia finds itself at the center of a growing migration crisis, simultaneously serving as a country of origin, transit, and destination. Each year, hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians embark on dangerous, irregular migration routes in pursuit of better economic opportunities abroad.

This trend has become a breeding ground for human trafficking networks that are increasingly organized and technologically sophisticated.

According to the latest national performance report on the control and management of human traffficing and irregular migration, the problem has reached a level that is testing the country's law enforcement capacities. Complex criminal networks are taking advantage of digital platforms and social media scams to lure vulnerable individuals, particularly unemployed youth, into exploitative migration channels.

Despite efforts to stop illegal crossings, authorities are finding it increasingly difficult to keep pace with the fast-evolving nature of trafficking operations.

Justice Minister Hana Arya Selassie noted that apprehending migrants alone is not an effective solution to combat trafficking. She emphasized the need to target traffickers and criminal agents, highlighting that law enforcement alone cannot solve the problem without dismantling the organized syndicates behind it.

She pointed out that some progress has been made this year, with several offenders being prosecuted and sentenced to prison terms, and multiple public reports released to raise awareness and deter illegal migration.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Refugees and Returnees Service, Teyba Hassen, stressed the dual burden Ethiopia carries not only as a source of migrants but also as a major refugee-hosting country. Ethiopia currently shelters more than one million refugees, placing it among the top refugee-hosting nations globally.

In regions like Gambella, the number of refugees is nearly equal to the local population. Teyba emphasized that such a responsibility should not be carried by Ethiopia alone and called on the international community to provide consistent and fair support, particularly in the form of financial and technical assistance.

National efforts have also focused on reintegrating returnees through job creation and development programs. The government has repatriated tens of thousands of Ethiopians, and many have received training or assistance in securing employment upon their return. However, while some have benefited from these initiatives, challenges remain. A significant number of returnees still face limited economic opportunities, which in turn fuels repeated migration attempts.

In tackling the broader criminal landscape, federal and state institutions have intensified investigations into illegal job recruitment and trafficking. Authorities have opened numerous criminal files, conducted regulatory inspections of foreign employment agencies, and prosecuted individuals implicated in trafficking schemes. The Ministry of Justice has also strengthened cooperation with neighboring countries.

In collaboration with the Djiboutian government, law enforcement agencies have identified and tracked down key suspects operating across regional smuggling routes. Further investigations are ongoing in connection with trafficking networks operating along the Libya-Europe corridor, the southern Africa route, and the chain stretching from Madagascar to Brazil and onward to the Americas.

The trafficking operations uncovered through these investigations are not only transnational but also highly profitable. In many cases, traffickers have extorted enormous sums ,sometimes hundreds of thousands of birr from desperate migrants. Investigations into visa and travel facilitation companies have also revealed large-scale exploitation, with some companies accused of collecting millions from unsuspecting clients.

To reduce the magnitude of irregular migration, the Ethiopian government has expanded its pre-departure training programs for legal migrants.

A large number of citizens, primarily women, have been deployed to Middle Eastern countries through formal employment channels. Yet, the imbalance in job opportunities between men and women has created another challenge, as more young men continue to turn to irregular routes in search of work.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In response, the government is working to broaden legal migration pathways by negotiating labor agreements with additional countries, including those in Europe and North America. Officials stress that while law enforcement and international cooperation are key components of Ethiopia's migration management strategy, the long-term solution lies in addressing the root causes namely, poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to sustainable livelihoods.

Despite visible progress in the areas of prosecution, repatriation, and bilateral collaboration, the issue of irregular migration remains a critical national challenge. Without stronger domestic policies, regional solidarity, and consistent international backing, Ethiopia's battle against human trafficking and illegal migration will remain an uphill journey.

Ethiopia to broaden legal migration pathways negotiating labor agreements with various countries