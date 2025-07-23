Ethiopia: Moa Rolls Out 10-Year Vision for Horticulture, Enset Transformation

ADDIS ABABA - The Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) has launched two major initiatives, a ten-year National Horticulture Strategy and a six-year National Enset Development Flagship Program (NEtDFP) ,to modernize agricultural production and improve food security.

Speaking at the official launch yesterday, MoA Minister Girma Amente (PhD) said the initiatives reflect the government's continued commitment to transforming Ethiopia's agricultural sector through innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

"These programs are in line with our broader agricultural reforms, including the successful strides in wheat self-sufficiency," the Minister noted. "They aim not only to boost productivity but also to enhance quality and resilience in the horticulture and Enset sub-sectors."

Girma emphasized that horticulture, which includes the fruit, vegetable, and flower industries, faces persistent challenges particularly high post-harvest losses. The new strategy, he said, is designed to improve production systems, strengthen market linkages, and reduce waste through improved logistics, research, and extension services.

Enset, also known as the "false banana," is a staple food for more than 25 million Ethiopians. However, its cultivation remains largely traditional and underdeveloped, resulting in low yields and significant post-harvest losses. The flagship Enset program seeks to modernize the sector by introducing advanced technologies, expanding support for producers, and building commercial value chains.

"Despite its resilience to climate change and adaptability across various states, Enset is still cultivated with outdated methods," Girma said. "This program aims to change that by supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), improving processing methods, and reducing post-harvest loss."

The Minister further noted that the Enset program will also focus on gender equity, as women are the primary processors of Enset. The initiative aims to reduce their workload, expand income-generating opportunities, and promote inclusive agricultural growth.

Ethiopia exported approximately 286,000 tons of horticultural products in the last fiscal year, generating 565 million USD. With the new strategy in place, the government expects to earn 734 million USD this year from horticulture exports.

"Agriculture continues to be the backbone of our economy and a vital source of export revenue," Girma stated. "Our success in wheat production has proven that food self-sufficiency is achievable. We are rewriting our history and gaining recognition globally. These new initiatives will ensure our progress is climate-resilient and inclusive."

The National Enset Development Flagship Program will run through 2030, while the National Horticulture Strategy will be implemented over the next ten years, The Ethiopian Herald has learned.