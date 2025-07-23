Namibia: Empowering Namibia's Cultural Entrepreneurs to Drive Economic Growth

Deputy minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Dino Ballotti at a training workshop for cultural entrepreneurs in the heritage sector, Swakopmund, 17 July 2025

I am honoured to stand before you today in my capacity as the deputy minister of education, innovation, youth, sports, arts and culture.

Minister Sanet Steenkamp wishes she could have joined us this morning. We find ourselves playing tag team - she would be Shawn Michaels and I'm 'Stone Cold', or perhaps 'The Rock'.

Fellow Namibians, how does one work in this town of yours? I just want to go to the beach. But this morning, I shall focus on the task at hand - culture and entrepreneurship - and then go to the beach afterwards.

Let me start by repeating the 'side hustle' and 'zula to survive' terminology shared earlier. We need to formalise the hustle. We must formalise the hustle. Why are we afraid of formalising?

We gather today with a shared vision: to explore and strengthen the link between our rich cultural heritage and its economic potential.

I like "ek maak geld", so when asked as entrepreneurs what you do, you should respond with "ek maak geld".

That's the campaign name - FNB and DBN.

Article 19 of the Namibian Constitution, titled 'Culture', guarantees every individual the right to enjoy, practise, profess, maintain and promote any culture, language, tradition or religion. The identification, promotion, preservation, protection and conservation of Namibia's heritage are fundamental and remain essential elements within the national development agenda.

In addition, the arts, heritage and culture policy - promulgated during the seventh administration - acknowledges the critical role that culture plays as an enabler of sustainable development.

Today, we shine a spotlight on an often under-appreciated yet powerful force within our development narrative: cultural entrepreneurship.

I have dedicated my professional life to entrepreneurship - perhaps not enough in the practical form, like Mr Gaeb. Not everyone is meant to be an entrepreneur; we need employees as well. My focus has been more in the literature and academic realm.

There's a theory that says if you are asked to speak for 30 minutes without pause, the topic you choose is your passion. Mine would be entrepreneurship and football.

In this era of innovation and digital transformation, culture remains our anchor. To some, this may sound like an oxymoron. But culture reflects our identity, encapsulates our values and carries forward the wisdom of generations.

Culture is not only about preservation - it is about creation, innovation and sustainable development. Cultural entrepreneurship transforms heritage, art, tradition and identity into viable economic opportunities. In Namlish: making money through culture.

From local artisans and film-makers sharing Namibian stories, to youth-led heritage tourism initiatives and fashion designers blending tradition with modernity - these are more than creative expressions; they are enterprises.

Let us also recognise the immense economic value of our informal creative economy. This is tricky - I am all for formalising the hustle and legitimising operations. Only through formalisation can access to finance become possible, which remains a hindrance for many to scale.

At our ministry, through the directorate of national heritage and culture programmes, we believe in the potential of culture to drive economic transformation.

Our vision is to build a Namibia where cultural expressions are not only celebrated, but cultivated as thriving businesses - contributing meaningfully to livelihoods, our national identity and, of course, our gross domestic product (GDP).

Through this initiative, we aim to:

· equip communities with entrepreneurial skills rooted in cultural heritage,

· create platforms for cultural products and services to access local and global markets,

· foster innovation within the creative and cultural industries,

· promote youth participation and leadership in cultural enterprises, and

· build ecosystems where traditional knowledge, indigenous practices and modern businesses intersect.

But colleagues, the government cannot do this alone.

I am encouraged by the diversity of participants gathered here this morning. Your presence is not symbolic - it is strategic.

We must work together to ensure access to funding for cultural start-ups, to create spaces and to build partnerships that expand distribution and visibility.

Special mention to Nesdha and the team from FNB - your micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) focus is commendable. As the government, we say: Keep doing great things that matter.

To aspiring entrepreneurs: Engage meaningfully. See how you can take advantage of the offerings of our financial institutions.

Aligned with our government's blueprint, our ministry has integrated the cultural and creative industries into the framework of the 6th National Development Plan (NDP6), our ministerial strategic plan and annual directorate plans. Strategically, CCI is the fifth government priority.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

I am informed that as part of today's event, both financial institutions and business leaders will share presentations and opportunities to support cultural and creative enterprises. This platform is designed to catalyse funding partnerships, mentorship and enterprise development within the cultural sector.

We call upon all of you to engage meaningfully and contribute. When culture thrives, communities flourish, jobs are created - and the soul of the nation is sustained.

Let me issue a call to action, four points only:

· To educators: Teach culture not only as history, but as a real opportunity.

· To young people: Do not wait for permission to create - your voice matters and the world needs it.

· To leaders: Continue to invest in arts and culture, not as charity, but as strategy.

· To entrepreneurs: Look to your roots - your next innovation may lie in your heritage.

Cultural entrepreneurship is not merely about business. It is about empowering Namibians to tell their stories.

Now let us go out and maak geld.

Thank you very much.

DM-Speech-Training-workshop-for-cultural-entrepreneurs-in-the-culture-and-heritage-sectorDownload