Namibia: Outjo Municipality Warns Residents As Veld Fires Threaten Grazing Land

The Outjo Municipality's strategic executive for health and technical services, Jaco Labuschagne, has warned residents of Outjo against igniting veld fires that destroy grazing land.

This comes after the municipal fire brigade contained a fire on Sunday afternoon that originated at a dumpsite and spread across approximately five hectares.

Labuschagne emphasises the need for caution and responsible behaviour, urging the public to be vigilant when discarding warm coals, ash and cigarette butts.

"It is the season when the grass is dry and fire sparks can easily cause fires," he says.

He states that veld fires have a negative impact on the environment and destroy grazing land.

The municipality attended to two separate fire incidents at Outjo over the weekend.

"We don't know how the fires started exactly but luckily no one was hurt," he says.

Labuschagne says the municipal fire brigade responded quickly and the fires were controlled with coordinated efforts. He assures the residents that the municipal firefighters are well trained and that all equipment is ready to use.

He also acknowledges the assistance provided by local farmers during the firefighting efforts.