Namibia: Ombudsman Welcomes Sixth Regional Office

22 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Ombudsman Basilius Dyakugha opened a sixth regional office for both Kavango regions on Monday.

Dyakugha, during the opening at Rundu in the Kavango East region, said the Office of the Ombudsman has opened its doors in five other towns that include Keetmanshoop, Swakopmund, Ongwediva, Katima Mulilo and Otjiwarongo.

"The office will provide a walk-in service, they can call, send a text message, an email, and we will definitely be happy to see how we can assist," he said.

Dyakugha highlighted the human rights training that will be conducted from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

"We will go into detail about the role of the work of the ombudsman. I will also address the University of Namibia students about the role of the ombudsman," he said.

He said the training workshop is open to the public.

"We don't have clients, we only have complainants. Therefore, I call upon all the residents of the two Kavango regions to make use of this office, and to give it support," he added.

"If we approach you, we want information, please respond to our letters. You must read the law: ignoring the ombudsman's request can put you into serious problems," he noted.

Rundu mayor Gabriel Kanyanga says the council will offer support to the new office.

"This office is here to stay. We want this office to have its own building, a permanent building," Kanyanga states.

Kanyanga adds that residents should utilise the office to avoid it becoming a white elephant.

"If you are not taking the ownership of this office, it will remain a white elephant. If you are crying with your problems but are not coming to the office, how will you be assisted?" he asks.

