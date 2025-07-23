Africa: Health Experts, Officials Convene in Uganda for HIV, Hepatitis B, Syphilis Elimination Across Africa

Kampala, Uganda — Health experts, policymakers, and researchers on Monday began a three-day meeting in Kampala, the Ugandan capital, to accelerate the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B across Africa.

The event, held under the theme "Unifying Actions, Transforming Futures: Achieving Triple Elimination in Africa by 2030," is dubbed as Africa's first-ever high-level conference focused on the triple elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, represented by Vice President Jessica Alupo, emphasized the importance of unity and innovation in tackling the continent's health challenges, especially in the face of shifting global health priorities and diminishing funding.

"As Africa, and as a global community, we must act with unity, innovation, and purpose to advance maternal and child health and eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B," said Museveni.

He noted that the interconnected epidemics of HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B pose a significant burden to public health, particularly through mother-to-child transmission during pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding.

Uganda's Minister of Health Ruth Aceng told the gathering that while progress has been made in HIV prevention, care, and treatment, major challenges persist, particularly in addressing syphilis and hepatitis B.

She said that by the end of 2024, Africa had approximately 26.3 million people living with HIV, accounting for 65 percent of the global total. Meanwhile, syphilis cases are rising worldwide, with eight million adults infected, 700,000 congenital cases, and 230,000 deaths annually.

While Africa has recorded the highest increase in syphilis cases globally, with only Botswana and Namibia currently on track to eliminate mother-to-child transmission, 65 million people across the continent are chronically infected with hepatitis B, contributing 63 percent of the world's new infections, the minister added.

"Integration is the way to go now, especially in this era of unprecedented funding challenges, where we are already seeing a reduction in funding from development partners," said Aceng.

According to the event organizers, the conference aligns with the World Health Organization's 2030 disease elimination targets and the African Union's Agenda 2063, both of which envision a healthier, more resilient Africa. ∎